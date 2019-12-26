By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - A Fall River man is set to appear in court on charges related the discovery of a dead body found dead in the woods on Christmas Eve.

Jose Amador, 23, was arrested at his home Wednesday and is slated to be arraigned on murder charges Thursday in Fall River District Court.

Police say 39-year-old Gary Werra, was found dead around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, behind the Gold Medal Bakery complex.

Officials didn’t release further details about the incident, including how Werra died or a possible motive in the crime.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if Amador has a lawyer.

