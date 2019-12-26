By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man was indicted in the death of a toddler earlier this year, the attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Douglas Barton, 39, of Loudon, was indicted on second-degree murder and reckless second-degree murder in the death of Colton Emery on Sept. 24.

Police say Barton assaulted the 23-month-old multiple times. He was arrested in September in Manchester and continues to be held without bail. Barton has a criminal history dating back decades, including charges involving burglary and drugs.

Barton’s attorney could not be reached for comment and a number could not be found for him.

