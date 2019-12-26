By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

DAMASCUS, Md. (AP) - Someone called 911 on Christmas morning to say that a Maryland relative had just shot his wife and planned to shoot himself, authorities say.

Responding Montgomery County police officers arrived at the Damascus home to find 54-year-old Deborah Tucker and 84-year-old Bruce Tucker dead with apparent gunshot wounds, news outlets reported, citing a police statement.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. Authorities didn’t immediately identify the person who called 911.

TOP STORIES
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem
Trump urged to restore prosecution of pornography that waned under Obama
Nancy Pelosi has no leverage on impeachment and will fold

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide