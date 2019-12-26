By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

DAMASCUS, Md. (AP) - Someone called 911 on Christmas morning to say that a Maryland relative had just shot his wife and planned to shoot himself, authorities say.

Responding Montgomery County police officers arrived at the Damascus home to find 54-year-old Deborah Tucker and 84-year-old Bruce Tucker dead with apparent gunshot wounds, news outlets reported, citing a police statement.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. Authorities didn’t immediately identify the person who called 911.

