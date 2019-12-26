By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A U.S. Army sergeant in Mississippi has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, who was found shot to death in the home the couple shared with their three children.

A child called 911 late Sunday to report that his parents were arguing, Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel told The Hattiesburg American. The child met with deputies outside the home and said he thought he heard a gunshot while he was waiting for them to arrive.

Deputies searched the home and found Shauna Harris, 36, dead. Her husband, Percy Harris, 33, was arrested and charged. He’s being held without bail at a county jail.

TOP STORIES
Trumps cheered at 'Candlelight Christmas Celebration,' later released video with well-wishes
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit
Nancy Pelosi has no leverage on impeachment and will fold

It wasn’t immediately clear who has custody of the children. It also was unclear if Harris has a lawyer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide