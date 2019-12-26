LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, a late entrant to the presidential race, failed to collect enough valid voter signatures to make Michigan’s March 10 Democratic primary ballot.

In a report dated Tuesday, the state Bureau of Elections said Patrick’s campaign submitted 8,660 valid signatures, 2,685 less than the 11,345 needed. More than 5,100 signatures were deemed invalid due to errors such as incomplete or omitted addresses and dates.

The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will meet Friday to consider the petitions.

Patrick, who served as governor from 2007 to 2015, launched his campaign Nov. 14. If he had jumped in just days earlier earlier, he could have automatically appeared on the Michigan ballot without having to file nominating petitions.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who had to include individuals generally advocated by the national news media as potential candidates, listed 18 Democrats at the Nov. 8 deadline. Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes added no new candidates on Nov. 12.

Three Democrats have since submitted withdrawal paperwork, leaving Michigan’s ballot with 15 Democratic candidates.

“Our campaign was forced to collect more signatures than any other campaign, and did so. Michiganders deserve to be able to choose from their full range of choices for President, and we’re weighing our options to ensure that Deval Patrick is on the ballot in Michigan on March 10th,” said spokeswoman Aleigha Cavalier.

