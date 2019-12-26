By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man accused of skateboarding on a Louisiana interstate bridge and a 34-year-old woman accused of taking a video of it later posted on Facebook.

Louisiana State Police arrested Louis McGlone of Sulphur and Lindsey Hulett of Lake Charles on one count each of obstructing a highway, according to a state police news release.

Troopers in Lake Charles learned Sunday that a man had skateboarded down travel lanes of the Interstate-210 bridge near Lake Charles, Trooper Derek Senegal wrote.

TOP STORIES
Woman whose husband was killed in gun-free zone fights red-flag laws
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: U.S. 'is not an advanced society'
Michael Moore declares 'white people have not changed': 'You should be afraid of them'

Senegal said the video was brought to the attention of a trooper who consulted the Calcasieu Parish district attorney to see if it warranted an arrest.

He said Hulett had followed McGlone in her vehicle, making the video as she drove.

“The video showed the creation of a hazardous situation for the participants as well as motorists on the bridge,” Senegal wrote.

The charge’s maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.

It was not clear whether either had an attorney who could comment about the allegations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide