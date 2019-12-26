By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

SLOAN, Nev. (AP) - A 27-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were accidentally shot and wounded by a man during a family outing to practice shooting Christmas afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Sloan about 15 miles (24.kilometers) south of the Las Vegas Strip, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said the injuries to the woman and girl weren’t considered life-threatening and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that it wasn’t immediately clear whether anybody would be charged in the incident.

Police did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for additional information.

