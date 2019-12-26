By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in Springfield has shot and killed a man who is suspected of hurting a woman after he refused to put down his weapon.

Springfield police identified the man in a news release as 56-year-old David White. Police said officers rushed to a home on the afternoon of Christmas Eve after a 911 caller was heard screaming for help. Arriving officers traced the sound of screaming to a rear bedroom, where they found White armed with a gun and the woman. Police say White was shot after he refused to comply with orders to put down his weapon. He died at the scene.

The release says the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries that police believe were inflicted by the suspect. No officers were hurt.

