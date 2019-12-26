OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - The woman stabbed to death last week in suburban Kansas City has been identified.

The Kansas City Star reports that Olathe, Kansas, police on Thursday identified the victim as 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald of Montgomery, Texas. She was killed Dec. 20.

Police were called to a home for a report of an armed disturbance and found Fitzgerald. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old woman who knew Fitzgerald also was found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues. The killing was the fourth in Olathe this year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.