By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Police in San Jose are investigating the death of a man found early Christmas morning after apparently being hit by a car as a homicide.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said officers responded to a call shortly after 2 a.m. and found the man lying in the street, the Mercury News reported. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police believe he was struck by a car and are investigating whether it was intentional. No suspects have been identified and police are still investigating the circumstances.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

