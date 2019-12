A man who prosecutors alleged robbed one bank in New Jersey and tried to rob another on the same day was arrested after a retired police officer took a photo of his getaway vehicle, authorities said Thursday.

Douglas Conroy, 60, entered a Provident Bank branch in Bridgewater around noon Monday and demanded the teller fill a white plastic bag with money, Somerset County prosecutors said. However, the teller walked away from him and the Bridgewater man left without any cash.

Nearly three hours later, Conroy went to a Chase Bank branch in Somerville and demanded money, this time threatening a teller with a gun, authorities said. The teller gave Conroy an undisclosed amount of cash and Conroy then fled on foot toward a shopping center.

A retired Bernard’s Township police officer, who happened to be at the Chase branch, learned what had happened and followed Conroy to his getaway car, authorities said. He then took a picture of it as Conroy drove away.

Conroy and his vehicle were later spotted near another bank branch in Somerville by a county detective. He was captured and charged with robbery, theft and attempted theft.

It wasn’t known Thursday if Conroy has retained an attorney.

