Russian troops are now controlling a city in Syria that had been under U.S. military control until a few days ago, according to a report Thursday by the TASS news agency.

Russian military police have moved into the village of Tal Samin, about 16 miles north of Raqqa, the former capital of the terrorist Islamic State organization. They are filling a vacuum left when President Donald Trump decided to pull American troops from northern Syria.

The new headquarters for the Russian soldiers is located in a former school building. The village is an intersection of roads that connects Raqqa with the central and northern regions of Syria, according to the Russian news agency.

“We will carry out patrols and solve tasks to protect local civilians starting from today,” Russian military officer Arman Mambetov told the TASS news agency.

Thousands fled the region when the Islamic State assumed control. Bodies of ISIS victims are still being discovered in the area, officials there said.

