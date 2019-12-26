President Trump and first lady Melania Trump sent holiday greetings on Thursday to those celebrating Kwanzaa in the U.S. and around the world.

“For more than 50 years, this weeklong celebration has been used to honor the heritage and culture African Americans share around the country and worldwide,” Mr. Trump said. “Every aspect of American life has been enriched by the countless contributions of African Americans.”

He said Kwanzaa “is an opportunity to foster deeper cultural understanding and build stronger bonds of mutual respect and friendship between all Americans.”

“We hope the light of the Kinara fills your homes with hope and joy, and we send our best wishes for a New Year filled with good health and much happiness,” the president and first lady said.

