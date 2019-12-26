By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A woman was fatally shot Thursday morning at the Chartwell Estates in Bellingham and the alleged shooter is in custody, Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo told The Bellingham Herald.

Elfo said deputies were called to a condominium at around 10:28 a.m. on a report of a murder-suicide.

Deputies found a 58-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound in her home, Elfo said. The woman’s 56-year-old husband was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, Elfo said.

Deputies also found a dog and cat that were both dead from gunshot wounds, Elfo said. No further information was immediately available.

