By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 26, 2019

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man who led police on a Christmas Day chase with a baby in his car has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny told The Exponent Telegram the pursuit started in Upshur County after the suspect “fired a shotgun and fled the scene with an 8-month-old child in the vehicle.”

Authorities from Upshur, Lewis and Harrison counties chased the man until spike strips took out three of his tires shortly after he exited I-79 at the intersection of Lodgeville Road and Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested without incident. The child was unharmed and reunited with family members, Matheny said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t return a voicemail seeking more information.

