Friday, December 27, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A person was hurt Thursday morning when someone in a car fired a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 205 in East Portland, police officials said.

KATU-TV reports the shooting was reported at about 10:45 a.m. along the northbound lanes of I-205 between Division Street and the Interstate-84 split.

The 911 caller told police dispatchers that his brother was shot and was being taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive.

