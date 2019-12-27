By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

HURON, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are continuing their search two people involved in an attack on a police officer during an attempted traffic stop in Huron last week.

Police say they believe that 17-year-old Pan Toe Gaw fired numerous shots at the officer before the vehicle fled the scene. He is being charged as an adult for first degree attempted murder on a police officer and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Another person in the vehicle, 27-year-old Keh Wah, is charged with accessory to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The juvenile driver of the vehicle was apprehended after crashing into a snowbank following a short police pursuit. A passenger in the car, a 22-year-old male, was also arrested.

The police officer was not injured.

