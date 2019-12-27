COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in an attempted Missouri bank robbery.

Columbia police said in a news release that the suspect went into a Commerce Bank branch around 10:15 a.m. Thursday and requested an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that two deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper spotted the suspect on foot about an hour later near a business in Kingdom City.

He was taken into custody without incident and transferred to the custody of Columbia police.

Kingdom City is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) east of Columbia.

