By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - A Baptist minister who built an organization that refers to itself as “Alabama’s moral compass” has died.

The Alabama Baptist newspaper reported that the Rev. Dan Ireland died Tuesday. He was 89.

Ireland was the head of the Alabama Citizens Action Program for 30 years, lobbying state legislators in Montgomery on moral issues. Ireland fought for years to limit the spread of gambling and legalized alcohol sales in the state.

He retired as executive director of the organization in 2008 but remained executive director emeritus.

The current head of ALCAP, Rev. Joe Godfrey, posted on the group’s Facebook page that Ireland was a powerful preacher who lived out God’s message daily.

An obituary released by a mortuary service said a service for Ireland is planned for Monday in Hoover. Ireland is survived by his wife Polly and two children.

