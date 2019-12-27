By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright told WALA-TV that Tamika Stallworth opened fire on a vehicle in a rural community, and one of the bullets struck Jamaya Austin in the face.

Jamaya died later at a hospital in Mobile, and Stallworth was jailed with bail set at $750,000. Court records were not available Friday to show whether she had a lawyer to speak on her behalf.

TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit
Pentagon's 'leak' of commando drill sends message to North Korea
Tom Brokaw apologizes for 1996 reporting on Richard Jewell

Charlie Stallworth, who said he was related to both the dead child and Stallworth, told WKRG-TV the shooting was difficult to understand.

“I’ve never known Tamika to have a single violent bone in her body. She is always kind and compassionate, which makes the ordeal hard to grasp,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide