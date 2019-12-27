By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) - A stabbing was followed by a police pursuit and a shooting in South Ogden, authorities said Friday.

A confrontation that included a shooting occurred after the pursuit that ended early Friday morning, KUTV-TV reported.

Few details were released but a police dispatcher told KUTV that a stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

It wasn’t immediately known whether anybody was injured in the shooting but police said the officer involved in the shooting was “OK.”

Multiple agencies had personnel at the scene where an investigation was underway.

