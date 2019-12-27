Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had his “friend” President Trump on his mind this week after a massive primary victory.

“I would like to thank my friend President Trump for his historic decisions and for the pact between the U.S. and Israel, which is stronger than ever,” Mr. Netanyahu said after securing 72 percent of the vote and defeating opponent Gideon Sa’ar.

Mr. Netanyahu also drew a sharp contrast between Mr. Trump and policies adopted by former President Barack Obama.

“I stood firm and alone against the nuclear agreement with Iran, while our opponents supported it,” he said, The Times of Israel reported Friday. “It took 11 long years for American policy to change and when that happened I immediately acted to promote great achievements.”

The prime minister touted Mr. Trump for transferring the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and overseeing other “historic decisions” the Likud party plans to build on in 2020.

“First, we will finalize our borders,” he said, the newspaper reported. “Second, we will push the U.S. to recognize our sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea; third, we will push for U.S. recognition of our extension of sovereignty over all the communities in Judea and Samaria, all of them without exception; fourth, we will push for a historic defense alliance with the U.S. that will preserve Israeli freedom of action; fifth, stop Iran and its allies decisively; and sixth, push for normalization and agreements that will lead to peace accords with Arab countries.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.