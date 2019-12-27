CINCINNATI (AP) - A shopping mall in suburban Cincinnati was temporarily shut down on the busy day after Christmas when large groups of teenagers showed up and fighting broke out in a food court, leading to some arrests, police said.

The blitz of teens apparently responded to a social media post urging them to gather at the Northgate Mall on Thursday evening, Colerain Township police Sgt. Jim Love said.

Police estimate more than 200 teens arrived unsupervised after the mall’s curfew, which requires minors to be with an adult. The chaos overwhelmed the officer on duty there and scared some mall employees and customers, who took cover and began calling police.

WKRC-TV reports at least 10 people were arrested on charges such as disorderly conduct. No serious injuries were reported.

As the mall was cleared out, numerous teens who had no ride moved toward nearby fast-food restaurants, some of which then closed their dining rooms. That led to scenes of mothers in sweatpants and slippers showing up to herd groups of kids into their vehicles, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Love said police plan an increased presence at the mall while schools are on winter break.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.