By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo police are warning winter drivers about stolen vehicles after a man drove off in a car that was left running, unattended and unlocked.

Police say a woman ran into a Fargo gas station about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to make a quick purchase, KFGO radio reported. When she returned to the parking lot, her car was gone.

An officer who happened to be on patrol in the area spotted the vehicle shortly after it was stolen and arrested the suspect. Michael Mead Jr., 36, of Fargo, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and drunken driving.

Mead has a history of theft convictions and was arrested earlier this month on separate theft and criminal mischief charges. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Police say 208 vehicles were stolen in the city a year ago, including several that were left running in the winter.

