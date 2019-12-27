The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that the new legal age requirement of 21 years old for purchasing tobacco products has gone into effect immediately.

“It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21,” the FDA said on its website.

The agency said the new law raising the age from 18 to 21 actually went into effect on Dec. 20 when President Trump signed the legislation; there had been some question about how long it would take to implement.

The new age requirement applies to all tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges. It was part of a $1.4 trillion spending package signed by Mr. Trump. At least 19 states also have laws requiring a person to be 21 to purchase tobacco.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.