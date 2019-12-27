By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) - A south Georgia man has been jailed on charges that he molested his girlfriend’s children.

The Statesboro Herald reports Calvin Bernard Williams, 31, of Claxton was arrested Dec. 18 in Pembroke and remained jailed Friday without bail in Bulloch County. He’s charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation.

Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said an investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

Williams‘ girlfriend told police on Nov. 8 that Williams had touched her 5-year-old child inappropriately.

Akins said that warrants were issued for Williams after physical examinations and interviews with the child conducted by a Statesboro child advocacy center.

