By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A young girl died Thursday night after she went into cardiac arrest on a plane flight out of Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was on a Delta flight from LAX to Seattle when she had the medical problem. The plane, which was still over Southern California, returned to the airport, KABC-TV reported.

Paramedics “furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Airport officials said the girl died on the plane, KNBC-TV reported.

There was no immediate indication of anything suspicious about the death, authorities said.

