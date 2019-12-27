By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A young girl died after she went into cardiac arrest on a plane flight to Seattle from Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was on a Delta flight when she had the medical problem. The plane, which was still over Southern California, returned to the airport, KABC-TV reported.

Paramedics “furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted.

TOP STORIES
'Betraying women': Congress' #MeToo problems likely to hit Democrats harder
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem
Nancy Pelosi has no leverage on impeachment and will fold

Airport officials said the girl died on the plane, KNBC-TV reported.

There was no immediate indication of anything suspicious about the death, authorities said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide