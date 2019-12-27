WINDHAM, Maine (AP) - A Maine homeowner held a fugitive at gunpoint after finding him hiding in a shed on the property.

Daniel Spooner, 34, was held at gunpoint Friday morning until authorities arrived, Maine News Center reported.

Spooner was found hiding in Otter Brook stables around 8 a.m. and was taken to Cumberland County jail without incident.

According to police, Spooner fled a crash after a high-speed chase with a child in his car Thursday night.

Spooner has been charged with eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and endangering the welfare of a child.

Spooner was being held without bail Friday and is not expected to appear in court until Monday. It is unclear whether he has an attorney to speak for him.

