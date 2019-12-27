DUNDALK, Md. (AP) - A Maryland man is accused of impersonating a police officer and sexually assaulting a woman after threatening to arrest her if she didn’t perform sexual favors on him.

Neil George Hamrick Jr., 51, was indicted Monday on 14 related charges, according to The Baltimore Sun. Woman told officers that she was trying to solicit prostitution when a man started chatting with her and offered her a ride, according to charging documents.

Once inside the car, the woman said the man flashed a police badge. She told authorities that the man had a gun attached to his waistband, along with a walkie-talkie and police scanner. He drove her around Dundalk, eventually stopping in a parking lot where he assaulted her and warned her not to make the situation any more difficult, she said according to charging documents. He pulled out a pair of handcuffs and said he’d arrest her for prostitution if she tried to run, she said.

He then stopped at an ATM and gave the woman $20 because she “did a good job.” The woman told police he told her about how he and a partner regularly do this to women because they want to give them a warning and “free pass,” but that he’d lock her up if he spotted her again, charging documents say.

Police later found tissues at the scene that were reportedly used after the assault. Hamrick’s car was found to contain a loaded pistol, knives, brass knuckles, duct tape, police patches and condoms, according to court records. Surveillance video supported the woman’s version of events.

The report doesn’t include comment from Hamrick. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.