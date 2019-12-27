By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) - A south-central Nebraska man accused of killing his infant son has taken a plea deal.

Christopher Preston, 25, of pleaded no contest last week in Kearney County District Court to negligent child abuse resulting in death. Prosecutors lowered the charge in return for Preston’s plea, court records say. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Investigators have said 6-week-old Zackary Preston was discovered Oct. 1 last year unresponsive in a bed at his home in Wilcox. Court records detailing the incident are sealed.

