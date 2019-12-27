By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

MT. VERNON, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man who is charged with setting fire to his dental office in a scheme to collect insurance money has agreed to give up his dental license.

Documents filed Dec. 10 with the Missouri Dental Board said 64-year-old Thomas Alms has surrendered his license rather than face discipline, the Springfield News-Leader reports that

He was sentenced to probation in March for Medicaid fraud. Arson and stealing charges are pending in the January 2018 blaze at his dental practice in Mt. Vernon.

State records indicate Alms had previously been disciplined by the Missouri Dental Board in 2012 when he admitted that he and his dental assistants did not always wear gloves while performing examinations.

