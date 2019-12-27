By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police are planning a series of sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols across the state in January as part of an effort to catch drunk drivers.

Authorities say they hope continued attention will help reduce alcohol-related fatalities.

Statistics compiled by state transportation officials and the University of New Mexico show 369 people died on New Mexico roads between January and November. That’s more than the first 11 months in 2017 and 2018. However, there have been fewer alcohol-related fatalities this year than the previous two years.

The figures show less than 30% of traffic fatalities from January to November involved alcohol.

Authorities say the upcoming checkpoints and patrols will also be looking for drivers without valid licenses and those who are driving without insurance or registration.

