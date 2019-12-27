New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill Thursday to legalize electric scooters and bikes across the state, citing the lack of a helmet requirement and other safety concerns.

Overwhelmingly passed by the New York legislature in June, the bill would have effectively lifted a statewide ban on e-scooters and e-bikes and allow local jurisdictions to pass their own related laws and regulations.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said in his veto explanation that the bill lacked several safety measures, including specifically a requirement that riders wear helmets, among others.

“E-bikes and e-scooters carry the potential to be a useful tool in changing the way we travel and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Mr. Cuomo wrote. “They do, however, carry significant safety concerns.”

Later Thursday, Mr. Cuomo said in a tweet, “There is no need for us to choose between legalizing e-bikes and safety, and I will propose a bill that does both on January 8.”

Approved in Albany by a wide margin, the bill vetoed by Mr. Cuomo would have broadly legalized e-bikes and e-scooters and let cities decide how to regulate them further.

Proponents of the bill had argued it would increase transportation options, especially for delivery workers who use throttled-controlled bikes in spite of the state’s current ban.

New York City maintains its own ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, meaning lawmakers in Manhattan would have have needed to pass their own rules to permit either mode of transportation, however.

