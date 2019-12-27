By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

MESICK, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the September death of his 8-week-old son.

Wexford County prosecutors charged Tyler Russell, 24, on Thursday during his arraignment in the 84th District Court in Cadillac. He faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse first degree.

The charges announced by Michigan State Police follow a lengthy investigation into the Sept. 28 death of Xavier Russell. State troopers found the infant unresponsive at a home in the Wexford County village of Mesick.

The child died shortly thereafter at a Traverse City hospital. An autopsy found his manner of death to be homicide caused by acute brain and spinal injuries.

Russell is being held at the Wexford County Jail on $15,000 bond.

