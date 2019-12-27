CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - One person was injured in a shooting with at least one officer, according to police.

The shooting happened early Friday at an apartment complex in Charlotte, news outlets reported. The person received injuries that aren’t considered life threatening, Charlotte Mecklenburg police said in a tweet.

The identity of the person injured hasn’t been released. Police said no officers were hurt.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.