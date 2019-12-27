By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) - A medical examiner in Maryland says the death of a 7-month-old baby is being investigated as a homicide.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police say the baby girl died from blunt force trauma.

Baltimore police said Harlem Phillips was taken to a hospital on Sunday. She was unconscious and unresponsive after reportedly falling off a couch.

TOP STORIES
Michael Moore declares 'white people have not changed': 'You should be afraid of them'
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem

But police said that doctors told them the girl’s injuries were “consistent with that of babies who had been shaken.”

The baby died three days after arriving in the pediatric unit. Police have not made any arrests but are still investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide