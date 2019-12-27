By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Gunfire broke out at a mall in a Denver suburb on Friday, wounding at least one person and causing shoppers to scatter in search of hiding places, police officials and a witness said.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Anthony Camacho told the Denver Post that there is not a “mass shooter situation” but he could not immediately confirm how many people were involved. The condition of the person known to be shot was not immediately clear.

Nobody was in custody as of late Friday afternoon, but police officials say there is no active shooter.

A witness, Jalen Martin, told the Post that he was walking in the Town Center at Aurora around 4 p.m. when he heard a noise and saw people running.

“A few of the people who were in the cluster said, ‘He’s shooting; he’s got a gun,’” Martin said.

He sprinted down an escalator and out of the mall as people ran into stores searching for places to hide, he said.

The mall is in the same city where a gunman opened fire in a movie theater in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.

