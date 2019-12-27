By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) - Detectives have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found along a logging road in Skykomish this week, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Snohomish County resident Brandt Stewart’s death was ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to a Thursday statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Seattle Times reports the sheriff and medical examiner’s offices declined to release further details Thursday because the investigation is ongoing.

The town of Skykomish is along Highway 2 northeast of Seattle.

