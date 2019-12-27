By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Police area searching for suspects who opened fire on a car on a busy St. Louis County interstate highway, leaving three people injured.

KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened just before noon Friday on the same stretch of Interstate 270 where a man was fatally shot in a rolling gun battle two weeks ago.

In the latest incident, someone shot into a gold Buick at I-270 and Lindbergh in Hazelwood. Officers found two men and a woman shot. They are hospitalized but a condition report was not immediately available.

TOP STORIES
If unemployment stays low and wages rise, Trump will be unstoppable in 2020
Virginia governor pushes bill to replace Robert E. Lee statue in U.S. Capitol
Support for Trump impeachment, removal outweighs opposition: Poll

Westbound lanes were closed for nearly two hours during the investigation, reopening at around 1:30 p.m. Police are searching for a black SUV they believe the suspects were in.

No arrests have been made in the shooting that occurred on Dec. 13 that killed a 20-year-old man.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide