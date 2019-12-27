By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota woman has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for killing her stepfather with a tire iron.

A federal judge sentenced 36-year-old Krystin Spotted Calf of Interior, South Dakota, last week for the death of Jeffrey Lynn Janis Sr.

Spotted Calf was convicted of second-degree murder. Prosecutors say early on Aug. 11, 2018, she struck Janis multiple times with a tire iron after a dispute. Janis died of head injuries. Spotted Calf will be on five years of supervised release after serving her prison time.

