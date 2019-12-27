By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County jail inmate has died after a brief illness.

County officials said 31-year-old Lo’von Mitchell died Friday at St. Louis University Hospital, where he was taken after complaining of a headache on Christmas Day and later falling unconscious.

Mitchell was jailed on several charges, including unlawful use of a firearm from a vehicle, first-degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.

Between Jan. 18 and June 11, four inmates died at the same jail, the St. Louis County Justice Center, prompting several changes. In November, County Executive Sam Page appointed Raul Banasco as the new director after a national search.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office will determine Mitchell’s cause of death.

