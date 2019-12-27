More U.S. adults support House Democrats passing articles of impeachment against President Trump and his removal from office than oppose the move, according to a poll published this week.

Forty-nine percent of people surveyed said they approve of the House’s articles of impeachment while 45 percent said they disapprove, according to an Economist/YouGov poll published Christmas Day. Eleven percent of respondents were unsure.

Before leaving for the holidays, House Democrats passed two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The party-line vote arose after a roughly three-month inquiry into a phone call Mr. Trump had with the Ukrainian president in which he requested a probe into his political rival and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden while withholding military aid.

Forty-seven percent of adults said the president committed a quid pro quo by withholding the assistance. Thirty-five percent said the president did not.

Forty-six percent said the president obstructed Congress by refusing to answer inquiries while 38 percent of respondents said he did not.

Slightly more respondents, though, also said Mr. Trump should be removed from office by the Senate, 44 percent to 41 percent.

Republican lawmakers have argued the president has a right to refuse to comply, saying House Democrats could have gone to court to subpoena documents and witnesses but did not.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is negotiating procedures for the impeachment trial with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer. A trial cannot begin until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi transmits the articles of impeachment to the upper chamber, but thus far she has decided to withhold them.

The Economist/YouGov survey questioned 1,500 adults, including 1,240 registered voters, from Dec. 22-24. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.9 percent.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.