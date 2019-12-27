The Trump campaign’s launch of “Evangelicals for Trump” will be held at a Florida megachurch with a capacity of 7,000 congregants, the campaign said Friday.

The outreach event for a key part of the president’s base will be held next Friday in Miami at El Rey Jesus, or King Jesus International Ministry, according to a campaign announcement of a sign-up for free tickets.

The church ministers to as many as 15,000 congregants per week. A majority of the church’s congregants are Hispanic, and the church offers services in Spanish and English.

Campaign officials had said last month they were planning to launch the coalition, but the date wasn’t set until after a prominent Christian magazine called for Mr. Trump’s removal from office. Outgoing editor Mark Galli of Christianity Today wrote in an editorial that Mr. Trump is a “grossly immoral character;” the president dismissed the publication as a “far left” magazine.

Roughly 200 evangelical leaders criticized the magazine piece this week as “offensive” and reasserted their support for the president. They included Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty College; Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council; Ralph Reed, president of the Faith and Freedom Coalition; and Paula White Cain, a longtime spiritual adviser to the president who recently joined the White House staff.

