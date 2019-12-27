By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A person of interest was in custody Friday in the shooting of a 1-year-old child who was struck by gunfire that was fired into an SUV, Tulsa police said.

The 1-year-old was in critical condition after the shooting Thursday, authorities said. According to police, the child was sitting in a car seat in the vehicle outside of an apartment complex when someone fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

“There’s a whole lot of bullet holes in that car, so I don’t think that’s an accident,” Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said at the scene. “That being said, we’re still trying figure out why this happened.”

Police said Friday that a 27-year-old man considered a person of interest was in custody, but no arrests have been announced.

