By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

STOUGHTON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a Wisconsin man is facing his 11th drunken driving charge after a hit-and-run crash on Christmas night.

The State Journal reported that Bruce Henningfield, 59, was arrested shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Dane County Jail after a blood draw was completed, Stoughton police said in a statement.

Henningfield is accused of crashing into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of his Stoughton apartment complex and leaving the scene. A witness notified authorities and followed Henningfield to a nearby bar parking lot, police said.

TOP STORIES
Pentagon's 'leak' of commando drill sends message to North Korea
Support for Trump impeachment, removal outweighs opposition: Poll
'Betraying women': Congress' #MeToo problems likely to hit Democrats harder

Officers later stopped Henningfield, who exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide