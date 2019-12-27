By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who admitted to stealing from the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petty theft.

The plea agreement requires Janet Pistulka, 59, of Aberdeen, to pay back $16,000 before sentencing, the American News reports. She will receive a 30-day suspended jail sentence and be ordered to pay a $288 fine.

Brown County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson said he agreed to the plea agreement because it was in the best interest of the Boys & Girls Club, which would get immediate reimbursement for its loss as opposed to receiving payments over a period of time after sentencing.

TOP STORIES
Trump retweets post referencing QAnon conspiracy theory
'Betraying women': Congress' #MeToo problems likely to hit Democrats harder
If unemployment stays low and wages rise, Trump will be unstoppable in 2020

Pistulka was a volunteer for the Boys & Girls Club who helped out with beer sales at the grandstand during the Brown County Fair.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide