By - Associated Press - Friday, December 27, 2019

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who admitted to stealing from the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petty theft.

The plea agreement requires Janet Pistulka, 59, of Aberdeen, to pay back $16,000 before sentencing, the American News reports. She will receive a 30-day suspended jail sentence and be ordered to pay a $288 fine.

Brown County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson said he agreed to the plea agreement because it was in the best interest of the Boys & Girls Club, which would get immediate reimbursement for its loss as opposed to receiving payments over a period of time after sentencing.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi has no leverage on impeachment and will fold
Pentagon's 'leak' of commando drill sends message to North Korea
Michael Moore declares 'white people have not changed': 'You should be afraid of them'

Pistulka was a volunteer for the Boys & Girls Club who helped out with beer sales at the grandstand during the Brown County Fair.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide