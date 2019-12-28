MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) - State police were searching for a car after shots were fired at an elderly couple’s home in eastern Pennsylvania. No injuries were reported.

The gunfire occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in Lower Macungie Township, police in Lehigh County said.

Police say a few of the bullets landed inside, but the 85-year-old man and 68-year-old woman inside were uninjured, police said. There was no immediate information on a possible motive for the gunfire

Police said a car recorded on surveillance footage is believed to have been involved and is being sought. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Fogelsville.

